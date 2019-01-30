Search

Where to watch Norwich take on Leeds in top of the table clash

30 January, 2019 - 11:44
Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/01/2019

Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/01/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City take on Leeds in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm and here’s a list of just some of the pubs across the county which will be showing it:

•Norwich

Rileys - Magdalen Street

St Andrew’s Brew House - St Andrew’s Street

Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki were on the mark in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdOnel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki were on the mark in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Pig and Whistle - All Saints Green

The Butcher Bhoy - Exchange Street

The Fat Cat and Canary - Thorpe Road

Coachmakers Arms - St Stephens Road

Fans watching the England game against Panama in The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtFans watching the England game against Panama in The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Temple Bar - Unthank Road

Mischief Tavern - Fye Bridge Street

Wig and Pen - St Martin-At-Palace Plain

The Ribs of Beef - Wensum Street. Barmaid Sharon Sutton said: “I think it will be extra busy as it is an away game and there are limited tickets.

Fans at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. PHOTO: Ian ClarkeFans at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. PHOTO: Ian Clarke

“I expect every pub that is showing it will be rammed. We are normally quite busy with supporters on their way to the stadium but being away I expect more.”

•Fakenham

Gallery Bistro, in Fakenham Market Place, will be showing the Leeds v Norwich clash as well as England taking on Ireland in the Six Nations rugby.

Owner Liam O’Sullivan said: “It should be a fantastic day of sport and we will be able to show both the football and rugby in here at the same time.

“I’m sure we will be really busy as all the big sports matches are well supported here.

“There will be a fantastic atmosphere and I’m really looking forward to it.”

•Dereham

Railway Tavern - Yaxham Road

Landlord of the Railway Tavern, Paul Sandford, said: “The Norwich Leeds game will be on at the Tavern 100pc.

“Anyone in Leeds or Norwich colours will get a free half-time hot dog.”

•Cromer

The Wellington Pub and Smokehouse - Garden Street

Chris Clarke said: “We are always busy when a game is on. With it being a Norwich game it will be busier and we already put extra staff on for any football match.

“Even people with Sky at home will come into the pub to take in the atmosphere.

•Great Yarmouth

King’s Arms - Northgate Street

Manager Ryan Stringer said: “We’re hoping there will be a fairly big turn out, obviously because it’s an away game and because of the cold weather and rain.”

He said that when games are played at Carrow Road, more people go either to the ground itself or to pubs in Norwich.

•Diss

The Greyhound - St Nicholas Street

Landlord Dale Edwards said: “It’s going to be busy, especially busy as it is a late kick-off and a Norwich game.

“The fact they are taking on the league leaders will also make an impact.”

Is your pub showing the game? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk with details.

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

‘I have been waiting for this for 20 years’ - Songwriter’s Yarmouth tune is a hit

Matthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew Ceiley

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

