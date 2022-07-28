Where can I watch England v Germany in Great Yarmouth?
- Credit: PA
Pubs around Great Yarmouth are raring up to support England in the final of the women's European Championship.
With Germany's 2-1 defeat over France on Wednesday, Sunday's final will see two rivals going head-to-head for glory.
Peggotty's Lounge on King Street will be showing the game between England and Germany and pub director Gail Smith is expecting a big turnout.
"We've had all the games on from the tournament. And, as we got further and further, people have got more into it," she said.
"Men don't seem to be as interested in the past, but this year, you can see more blokes are getting into it and coming in. That's never really happened before.
"And the fact it's England versus Germany brings a lot more interest. It's going to be very interesting."
Bradley Fish, owner of The Jube, said: "We're up for it and we're hoping for a lot of support on Sunday. Let's get the atmosphere going.
"There's a good, positive vibe and there's been a lot of excitement over this game. Hopefully, people will be out and we'll get some good spirit going.
"We have momentum and it's something to be optimistic about. Which is what we all need."
Merlins Sports Bar's will be showing the game and managing director Albert Jones said: "I watched the semi-final and was cheering on the Lionesses. To be honest, I've not seen much women's football, but I was very impressed.
"There's definitely a buzz this year and it's been building year-on-year.
"I would say we're expecting a reasonable turnout, but at this moment in time, I don't think it has quite the same level of interest as men's football. But as the team develops and people see what they can do, I think it could in the future."
The Centurion in Caister will also be showing the game. Landlady Karen Barnes said throughout the tournament the pub has had a mixed turnout, but overall customers have enjoyed watching the games.
"I think it's going to be busy on Sunday," she said. "We've had a lot of phone calls already, so that is a really positive sign."
Kick-off for the final is scheduled for 5pm.
Other venues showing the women's European Championship Final include the Pleasure Beach Inn, which is located inside the theme park and The Lion on Euston Road.