A new ride is coming to Great Yarmouth - and it looks pretty scary

PUBLISHED: 17:28 28 February 2019

Thrill seekers can test their nerve on the new ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

Thrill-seekers looking for stomach-churning entertainment are in for a treat.

A new ride is coming to Great Yarmouth’s seafront Pleasure Beach providing a big-hitter attraction aimed at broadening its appeal.

The Air Maxx 360 is adding to the traditional fairground attractions including the more sedate carousel and bumper cars.

Fresh from a winter spell in London’s Hyde Park the ride replaces the go karts towards the back of the park beyond the famous wooden roller coaster.

Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones said the new ride would be included in the wrist-band entry.

It has a height restriction of 1.4m and carries 16 passengers at a time.

Made in Italy it should be in place by March 25 ready for the new season.

Mr Jones said the spinning ride that takes you upside down was perfect for adrenaline junkies and “not for the faint hearted.”

“We go by what our customers ask for,” he said.

“We had a similar ride called Evolution and people were saying we did not have anything quite white-knuckle enough.

“We try to get a balance for a whole family day.”

He said it represented a “substantial investment”.

Visitors will also see changes to park favourites like the Haunted House which has been refurbished.

