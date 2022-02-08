News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Winding-up petition pinned to front door of Star Hotel

Liz Coates

Published: 4:02 PM February 8, 2022
Updated: 4:10 PM February 8, 2022
A company which has its registered address at Great Yarmouth's Star Hotel has been handed a winding-up petition.

HD257 Ltd is facing a court case over unpaid room rental fees of up to £25,000 at another hotel called Durker Roods in Huddersfield.

The case being brought by Marwam Eldeeb of Abu Dhabi will be heard in the High Court of Justice in the Rolls Buildings, London, on March 2.

A spokesman for Safe or Scam (SOS) acting for Mr Eldeeb said the petition had nothing to do with the Star Hotel but related to another hotel company which had its registered address at 24 Hall Quay.

In common with many other hotels the historic Star closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened

A land registry search revealed it changed hands for £1,000 less than 18 months after finding a new buyer in January 2020 who paid £700,000.

In September it emerged the new owner was a company based in Malta called 36644 Ltd.

The Star remains boarded up and in a desperate state.

