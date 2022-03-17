News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Couple to end 30 years of frying fish and chips

James Weeds

Published: 3:20 PM March 17, 2022
Debbie and Mark Cox outside Winterton Fish Bar

Debbie and Mark Cox have been at the helm of Winterton Fish Bar for 30 years. - Credit: www.wintertononsea.co.uk

The owners of a popular fish and chip shop in Winterton will be frying for the last time at the weekend after 30 years of serving customers.

Debbie and Mark Cox, of Winterton Fish Bar, will be hanging up their tongs and spatulas for good on Saturday and everyone is invited to say farewell.

The couple have been at the helm of the fish bar on Beach Road for three decades serving tasty treats to neighbours and holidaymakers.

There will be a photo shoot marking the Cox family's final day behind the counter, so anyone wanting to say farewell will be welcome from 10.30am.

During their 30 years, the chippy has been popular with locals, holidaymakers and even the odd celebrity including The Chase's Bradley Walsh - who ended up introducing his family after initially popping in for a takeaway - and Game of Thrones actor Simon Lowe who visited the fish bar several times while on holiday.

Flyer for the last fry up at Winterton Fish Bar

Debbie and Mark Cox will be saying goodbye to their customers on Saturday, March 19. - Credit: www.wintertononsea.co.uk

