Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room

The CCTV camera in the female changing room at Great Yarmouth Marina Centre. - Credit: Supplied

A woman has shared her shock at seeing a CCTV camera inside the changing rooms of the new Marina Centre.

The £26m leisure complex on Great Yarmouth seafront opened its doors last Friday (August 5) to much public interest.

Facilities on offer include a six-lane 25m swimming pool with lift access for people with disabilities, Clip n' Climb walls and a 120-station gym with panoramic sea-facing views.

Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre on the Golden Mile. - Credit: Danielle Booden

But after using the gym during the week, one woman said she was "shocked" to see a CCTV camera in the upstairs changing rooms.

Freedom Leisure, who run the centre, admitted the cameras were in place, but a spokesman said they have since been removed until further notice and only focused on the changing room doors.

The woman, who does want to be named, said after her gym session, she went to changing room for a shower.

"There was no one around, so I didn't bother using a cubicle to get undressed," she said.

"That's when I saw the CCTV camera."

Voicing her concerns to the reception, she was told - in an email seen by this paper - the camera was "not active" and had been put there by builders as a "deterrent" during the opening period.

She was also told the CCTV cameras in the changing room were expected to be "removed in the near future".

The Marina Centre opened on Friday, August 5. - Credit: James Weeds

When a reporter from this paper visited the Marina Centre on Friday, a CCTV camera was also found in the men's changing room.

The reporter was then shown footage from the cameras in a security room.

While the camera does only focus on the door and the rest of the screen is blacked-out, the cameras are in operation.

The woman also voiced her fears over the possibility of the cameras being hacked or accessed remotely.

"There's no guarantee who's accessing that camera and when," she said.

"I do really like the gym, but I'll be using a cubicle next time."

A Freedom Leisure spokesperson said: "The CCTV cameras are in place for customer safety and security, focused only on the door and lockers and no other areas of the changing rooms are visible.

"These cameras are not actively monitored and access is limited to centre management. In response to customer feedback, we have taken the decision to remove the cameras until further notice."