New women's-only gym and bar opens in Great Yarmouth

Mia Potter, gym assistant, in the newly opened ladies only gym, at Urban Oasis in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

A business expansion plan put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic is finally working out.

Urban Oasis, in Market Gates Road, Great Yarmouth, has created a women's-only fitness space complete with a bar serving fruity tipples including glasses of bubbly.

Owner Guy Floyd said he was heartened by feedback after only a few days, with many of the salon's customers keen to try out the equipment including a flashing cardio wall - believed to be a first for the town.

He said the move into fitness was the brainchild of fiance Kriz, chiming with the ethos of the beauty hub which offers a range of treatments including sunbeds, hair, and nails - and plans to add many more.

Since the gym opened on Monday (January 10) it had been busy, proving the demand was there, Mr Floyd added.

He said the couple started with a tanning salon in St Peter's Road, moving into gifts with a shop in King Street.

They closed the shop in Gorleston High Street, to focus on the Market Gates Road branch with their offer of an affordable, accessible gym.

"It is a safe haven for women to feel safe in their own bodies and to do a workout.

"There has been a lot of feedback, the response is that people want it. We are hoping it's going to take off.

"We are keeping the prices reasonable, there is no point in being extortionate."

Among those trying the gym for the first time was Terri-Anne Butcher who lives nearby. A regular client at the salon she said the addition of the gym made it "the full package".

The new gym was pretty much on her doorstep meaning there were no issues with parking and transport and she was "very impressed", she said.

Mr Floyd said the gym had been "a long time coming".

The equipment had been purchased in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic had halted progress.

There are around ten large pieces of equipment including cross-trainers, running machines and twist tables, as well as weights.

Pay-as-you-go prices start at £5 a day with weekly, monthly and yearly rates.

He said anyone was welcome to take a look, stressing a female member of staff would be happy to show them round.