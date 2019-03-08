'A Yarmouth staple' - plans for former home of American diner revealed

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren Archant

The former home of a popular American diner is set to be given a new lease of life after its owners revealed plans to reopen a restaurant there.

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of last year. Picture: Joe Norton The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of last year. Picture: Joe Norton

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth unexpectedly closed at the end of 2018 to the disappointment of many residents.

Businessmen Charles Thurston and Oliver Hurren bought the building two months ago and are determined to restore the property in King Street to its former glory.

Mr Thurston, who owns a number of businesses in Great Yarmouth including Quasar, described the Yankee Traveller as a "Yarmouth staple".

He said: "We're really keen to keep the restaurant as similar to the Yankee Traveller as possible.

"People have such great memories of going there we would be silly to try and change the building too much.

"I think everyone will really like what we're doing with it."

Following the Yankee Traveller's closure nine months ago, people took to social media to share their memories of family milestones and celebrations marked in the restaurant.

The business partners, who own properties across Norfolk, were convinced to press ahead with plans to reopen a restaurant following an overwhelming level of support from Yankee Traveller lovers on Facebook.

Mr Hurren said: "We knew a lot of people had great memories of the place but the support we have had on social media has been incredible.

"We're really excited to open it."

The building has undergone a deep clean and the old bar which has been closed for a number of years is expected reopen upstairs.

Although the business partners will not be managing the restaurant themselves, they are determined to create a restaurant which meets the highest standards.

"We don't want to stray too far away from the menu the Yankee Traveller had because people came here knowing what they wanted to order," Mr Thurston said.

"It's going to be a restaurant we would want to eat at ourselves so I'm sure people will be impressed."

An opening date for the restaurant has not been finalised but the pair expect to complete the refurbishment in the near future.

If you would like to work at the restaurant call 01493 857 065.