Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'A Yarmouth staple' - plans for former home of American diner revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:35 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 10 September 2019

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

Archant

The former home of a popular American diner is set to be given a new lease of life after its owners revealed plans to reopen a restaurant there.

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of last year. Picture: Joe NortonThe Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of last year. Picture: Joe Norton

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth unexpectedly closed at the end of 2018 to the disappointment of many residents.

Businessmen Charles Thurston and Oliver Hurren bought the building two months ago and are determined to restore the property in King Street to its former glory.

Mr Thurston, who owns a number of businesses in Great Yarmouth including Quasar, described the Yankee Traveller as a "Yarmouth staple".

He said: "We're really keen to keep the restaurant as similar to the Yankee Traveller as possible.

"People have such great memories of going there we would be silly to try and change the building too much.

"I think everyone will really like what we're doing with it."

Following the Yankee Traveller's closure nine months ago, people took to social media to share their memories of family milestones and celebrations marked in the restaurant.

MORE: American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The business partners, who own properties across Norfolk, were convinced to press ahead with plans to reopen a restaurant following an overwhelming level of support from Yankee Traveller lovers on Facebook.

Mr Hurren said: "We knew a lot of people had great memories of the place but the support we have had on social media has been incredible.

"We're really excited to open it."

You may also want to watch:

The building has undergone a deep clean and the old bar which has been closed for a number of years is expected reopen upstairs.

Although the business partners will not be managing the restaurant themselves, they are determined to create a restaurant which meets the highest standards.

"We don't want to stray too far away from the menu the Yankee Traveller had because people came here knowing what they wanted to order," Mr Thurston said.

"It's going to be a restaurant we would want to eat at ourselves so I'm sure people will be impressed."

An opening date for the restaurant has not been finalised but the pair expect to complete the refurbishment in the near future.

If you would like to work at the restaurant call 01493 857 065.

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘A Yarmouth staple’ - plans for former home of American diner revealed

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

All you need to know about diversions and road closures ahead of Matalan junction changes

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps

Roadworks postponed until next year

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England has postponed works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Council to decide on plan for homes at former playing field

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists