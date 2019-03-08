Former home of popular American-style restaurant up for sale

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has not been open since Christmas Eve according to businesses nearby. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

The former home of a popular eaterie has been put up for sale.

The Yankee Traveller had been trading at 36 King Street in Great Yarmouth for over 45 years when it shut suddenly over Christmas.

People took to social media to share their shock and memories of family milestones and celebrations marked in the American-style restaurant.

The three-storey property is now on the market with East Commercial with a price tag of £149,995.

According to the details the property was "until recently trading as an American-style restaurant."

Agency manager Hamish Duncan said he expected there to be a good deal of interest in the property because of its former use, and stressed it was the building being sold, not the business.

"This is a vacant building and we are not marketing a going concern. We are selling the building rather than acting for the previous occupant," he said. "The more likely route is someone using it again as a restaurant but we will have to wait and see.

"You get a lot of property for your money and I am anticipating this will create interest because of what business has been there and because of where it is.

"It has a lot going for it."

The property details advertise a 64 cover restaurant while trumpeting all that is good about the seaside resort, the third largest in the country.

They go on: "The property is located to the east side of King Street, close to the junction with Yarmouth Way.

"The property has the benefit of being within an attractive Conservation area of heritage buildings including St George's Theatre and cafe."

To view the details click the link here.