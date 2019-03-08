Search

Former home of popular American-style restaurant up for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:34 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 22 May 2019

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has not been open since Christmas Eve according to businesses nearby. Picture: Joe Norton

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has not been open since Christmas Eve according to businesses nearby. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

The former home of a popular eaterie has been put up for sale.

The former home of the Yankee Traveller is for sale with East Commercial Picture: East CommercialThe former home of the Yankee Traveller is for sale with East Commercial Picture: East Commercial

The Yankee Traveller had been trading at 36 King Street in Great Yarmouth for over 45 years when it shut suddenly over Christmas.

People took to social media to share their shock and memories of family milestones and celebrations marked in the American-style restaurant.

The three-storey property is now on the market with East Commercial with a price tag of £149,995.

According to the details the property was "until recently trading as an American-style restaurant."

Agency manager Hamish Duncan said he expected there to be a good deal of interest in the property because of its former use, and stressed it was the building being sold, not the business.

"This is a vacant building and we are not marketing a going concern. We are selling the building rather than acting for the previous occupant," he said. "The more likely route is someone using it again as a restaurant but we will have to wait and see.

"You get a lot of property for your money and I am anticipating this will create interest because of what business has been there and because of where it is.

"It has a lot going for it."

The property details advertise a 64 cover restaurant while trumpeting all that is good about the seaside resort, the third largest in the country.

They go on: "The property is located to the east side of King Street, close to the junction with Yarmouth Way.

"The property has the benefit of being within an attractive Conservation area of heritage buildings including St George's Theatre and cafe."

To view the details click the link here.

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

500 year old house hints at new Jamaican restaurant role

The former Thai restaurant has been stripped back by the preservation trust to reveal its timber frame, King Street, Gt. Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

£40m flood defence upgrade will protect 4,500 vulnerable Norfolk properties

Areas at risk of tidal flooding in Great Yarmouth are to be protected by a �40m upgrade to defences in a project being lead by the Environment Agency Picture: GYBC

Vauxhall Mallards given green light to continue in EAPL after seconds pull out of Norfolk Alliance

Troy Allan strokes the ball away for Vauxhall Mallards during last Saturday's defeat against Horsford at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

Former home of popular American-style restaurant up for sale

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has not been open since Christmas Eve according to businesses nearby. Picture: Joe Norton

Woman posed as police officer and started shopping centre bomb hoax as part of prank

Sarah Mills, who made a hoax call stating a bomb had been placed at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth, has been given a suspended sentence. Picture: Archant

‘Now they are walking into shops’ - gull rescued after getting trapped in Matalan

Kevin Murphy with the seagull he rescued from Matalan in Great Yarmouth Picture: supplied by Kevin Murphy
