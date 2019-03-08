Businesses urged to compete at prestigious awards

Businesses are invited to take centre stage by entering the Spirit of Enterprise Awards.

The annual celebration of business excellence across Great Yarmouth borough aims to recognise and raise the profile of the area's top-performing entrepreneurs.

The awards are free to enter online at www.enterpriseGY.co.uk.

Businesses of all sizes and from all sectors are encouraged to put themselves forward for one or more of the nine categories before entries close on November 22.

This year, there are some new categories, plus extra incentive to enter as all entrants will automatically be entered into the Norfolk Business Awards in 2020, where there is a like-for-like category.

The finalists and winners in the Spirit of Enterprise Awards will be showcased in the media and at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Town Hall's prestigious Assembly Room in spring.

Each award is backed by a different local sponsor, who shortlists the finalists and chooses their category winner.

The categories are:

- Employer of the Year

- Great Customer service

- Director/business owner of the year

- Investing in future growth

- SME of the year

- Larger business of the year

- Great community contribution

- Great family-owned

- Leisure and tourism business of the year