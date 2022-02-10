Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners

Gail Smith and Bruno Francisco are ready to welcome diners back to Courtyard, a tucked-away restaurant along one of Yarmouth's historic Rows linking Victoria Arcade and the town hall. - Credit: Liz Coates

One of Great Yarmouth's most popular restaurants is re-opening with new faces at the helm.

The Courtyard closed at the end of last month, but is being taken over by Gail Smith and Bruno Francisco of Luck, Lust, Liquor, and Grinds, at Peggotty's Lounge in King Street.

The Courtyard has had a freshen up but will be familiar to returning diners. - Credit: Courtyard

Ms Smith said as a regular diner she was saddened to see the compact restaurant with only a handful of tables close its doors.

Having made a few changes to the decor fans of The Courtyard can expect the same authentic Italian menu, but with a few tweaks.

A minor name-change means it will be known simply as Courtyard.

The tucked away Courtyard Restaurant and Bar is re-opening with a new menu that stays true to its authentic Italian roots. - Credit: Courtyard

Ms Smith said: "We have tried not to change it too much and want to keep that nod to Katy and David for all their hard work. It still sits at number three on Tripadvisor in the Yarmouth and Gorleston area and has a loyal customer following. We hope we can do them proud."

The restaurant will re-open on Friday. It will usually open from Thursday to Sunday but will be helping couples to celebrate Valentine's Day on Monday.

Call 01493 330622 or visit the Facebook page.