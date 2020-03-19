‘Eyesore’ seafront hotel reveals much-needed facelift

The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up standards. The hotel drew a string of complaints about the rooms, but hopes the makeover will help it to turn a corner and earn some industry stars Picture: Sea Princess Archant

A hotel dubbed an “eyesore” by its owner has unveiled a turnaround transformation aimed at shaking off its reputation and ushering in a new era of higher standards and guest approval.

The Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth’s North Drive stood out for all the wrong reasons and drew a string of complaints about shabby decor, poor cleanliness, bed bugs, and broken furniture.

However, its owners say they now “predict only good things” for the seafront hotel as it bids for industry stars that will help it to make a better impression.

Manager Andy Whittred said he was proud to unveil the changes under a £30,000 refurbishment which has seen cool, modern, greys replace old- fashioned furnishings and a general sprucing inside and out.

Mr Whittred said visitors would benefit from a refurbished bar, lounge and restaurant area, and a new reception area.

Some 20 rooms have been fully refurbished with contemporary colours, brand new beds and carpets, new seating areas and universal phone chargers.

Meanwhile, work has started on refurbishing the walkways leading to the guest accommodations.

The outside of the building has also been painted and tidied up.

Mr Whittred said he had also been liaising with a standards’ body to put together a plan to officially gain some stars for the hotel.

He said: “Myself and my management team, Mathew Willis and John Cole are extremely keen to take the hotel through this amazing transformation.

“We have opened our new rooms to the public and have had the best feedback we have ever received in the six and half years that I have been here.

“There is a real sense of positivity in the air.

“We have had inspections from group organisers who are now happy to use the hotel again.

“Yes we do still have a bit to do, and plan to have the rest of the rooms fully refurbished within the next two months.

“I am extremely excited for this year and predict only good things.

“The final stages of our refurbishments will be completed by the end of April, just as the season will normally pick up for us.”

“In light of the coronavirus, we will remain open until the situation stipulates that we need to review it.

“But for now we are open as usual.”

