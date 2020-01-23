Search

Advanced search

Transformation of empty M&S underway

PUBLISHED: 14:50 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 23 January 2020

The lights are back on in Great Yarmouth's former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

The lights are back on in Great Yarmouth's former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

After five years in the dark the lights are back on in the former M&S store in Great Yarmouth.

The former M&S store is a hive of activity as shop fitters move in to remodel the space ready for Sports Direct Picture: Liz CoatesThe former M&S store is a hive of activity as shop fitters move in to remodel the space ready for Sports Direct Picture: Liz Coates

Builders descended on the town centre shop this week - the amount of equipment and facilities suggesting it was going to be a long haul.

The activity comes as budget retailer Sports Direct makes its mark on the space, remodelling it for their own use as part of a "brand elevation strategy."

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said he was pleased to see that change was finally happening.

He said: "It will bring extra footfall and be a destination store.

Actity to the rear of the former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz CoatesActity to the rear of the former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

"It should add to footfall and then it is an opportunity for someone else."

You may also want to watch:

It is understood the chain intends to quit its Gapton Hall store and move its staff over.

Sports Direct confirmed it was moving into the 18,000sq ft store in July last year.

A lorry delivering large concrete blocks reportedly for shop hoardings for the new Sports Direct store Picture: Liz CoatesA lorry delivering large concrete blocks reportedly for shop hoardings for the new Sports Direct store Picture: Liz Coates

A statement said: "This is a major part of Sports Direct's brand elevation strategy that will see a huge investment in a number of new stores, while upgrading and improving existing ones across the UK.

"This is the strategic vision of the business as it aims to meet the demands of an ever more sophisticated consumer who is increasingly looking for not only good value, but an enhanced shopping experience."

An opening date has yet to be announced.

Marks and Spencers in King Street closed five years ago, one of the most keenly felt closures in the busiest thoroughfare.

It re-opened for some months in 2019 as an art gallery.

Related articles

Most Read

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Football punter wins over £50,000 in Yarmouth bookies

A football punter won more than £50,000 at Paddy Power in Great Yarmouth on January 18. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Just dollop it on, we’re in Norfolk’ - Couple’s Come Dine with Me showing gets positive response

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Controversial headteacher steps back from running Norfolk school

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Football punter wins over £50,000 in Yarmouth bookies

A football punter won more than £50,000 at Paddy Power in Great Yarmouth on January 18. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Just dollop it on, we’re in Norfolk’ - Couple’s Come Dine with Me showing gets positive response

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Controversial headteacher steps back from running Norfolk school

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Transformation of empty M&S underway

The lights are back on in Great Yarmouth's former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Council inviting proposals for former kids’ fun park site

Pops Meadow play area, Pavilion road, Gorleston.

New seaside restaurant soars to top of TripAdvisor rankings

Garrod's Bar and Restaurant is ranked top out of 250 restaurants in Great Yarmouth by Trip Advisor Picture: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

Inquest into death of newborn baby faces possible delays

James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: James Paget University Hospital
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists