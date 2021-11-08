Landmark storage tanks to make way for welfare building

Big blue tanks in Gas House Quay are being dismantled to make way for a new welfare centre for Asco staff in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Nine silos associated with the oil and gas industry are coming down, and a welfare building is going up in their place.

The storage tanks at Gas House Quay, in Great Yarmouth, have been declared redundant and Asco says it requires the plot for a new building after others were demolished as part of flood defence works.

The silos are understood to have contained a calcium chloride brine solution used in drilling for the offshore oil and gas industry, but are now empty.

The two-storey welfare building will serve as a mess building, storage, and administrative centre for the Asco site.

Up to four staff will likely be present at any one time, but it is possible the site could host up to a maximum of 15 personnel.

Planning officers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council have agreed to the changes on condition the building is only used for port-related industrial purposes for Asco.

They have also sought to limit the hours of construction to protect residents from noise and disturbance.