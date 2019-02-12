Yarmouth Stores set for move

Yarmouth Stores in Great Yarmouth is moving to Kirklands House. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A shop which has been selling workwear for more than one hundred years is in line for a move.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The premises in South Quay is up for sale. Picture: Joseph Norton The premises in South Quay is up for sale. Picture: Joseph Norton

Yarmouth Stores, currently based in South Quay, Great Yarmouth, will relocate to Kirklands House in Main Cross Road in the “near future”, its boss has confirmed.

Chief executive of Yarmouth Stores, Simon Palmer, said the move is part of the next steps the company is taking to grow the business.

Yarmouth Stores will be moving to Kirklands House in the near future. Picture: Joseph Norton Yarmouth Stores will be moving to Kirklands House in the near future. Picture: Joseph Norton

He said the news is “extremely positive” and will ensure there is a more extensive range of clothing available to customers.

Mr Palmer said the shop would be moving into a bigger premises in the near future and work on the relocation had already started.

The store sells a variety of workwear from boilersuits to safety boots.

Just two Yarmouth Stores branches remain after its shop in Plymouth closed two years ago.

The shop in Lowestoft can be found in Bevan St East.

For more information visit its website here.