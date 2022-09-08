Great Yarmouth venue owner 'relieved' by energy cap announcement

Bradley Fish and his partner Laura in the karaoke booth at The Jube. He had seen electricity bills soar and called on the government to take action. - Credit: Archant

A bar owner has said he is "relieved" by the prime minister's announcement of energy caps for businesses.

Bradley Fish, director of The Jube venue in Great Yarmouth, recently blasted the expected energy rises as "criminal" as his energy bills were set to increase from £6,000 to £26,000 a year.

He welcomed the news of the energy cap for businesses revealed today.

This morning, new prime minister Liz Truss announced energy caps for homes and businesses.

The prime minister said no household will pay more than £2,500 for the next two years, from October 1, as she rolled out the energy price guarantee.

New prime minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday September 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

For businesses, the government plans to introduce an energy bill cap for six months before it is reviewed going forward with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that

Mr Fish said: "I think the government have bought themselves some time.

"But the devil is in the detail.

"Any help and support is welcome and for now, it is a bit of a relief.

"But everybody has individual needs and we wait to see the details of their support after the first six months."