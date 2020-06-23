Great Yarmouth charity shop reopening this week
PUBLISHED: 10:13 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 23 June 2020
Archant
A YMCA charity shop in Great Yarmouth will reopen this week.
After more than 12 weeks of being closed for business, the outlet in Market Gates shopping centre will throw open its doors again on Friday (June 26).
Once doors are officially open donations are welcome, and if donors have any questions or concerns before dropping items off, the shop has asked people to call ahead.
One challenge that the current crisis has created is that YMCA has fewer volunteers than before, the charity has said.
Alongside donations, staff are now also appealing for volunteers to help them get back up and running.
Across all of its reopened stores, YMCA will be adhering to government guidelines with additional cleaning and social distancing measures, alongside hand gel stations at each entrance to ensure a safe environment for customers and colleagues.
