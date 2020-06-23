Great Yarmouth charity shop reopening this week

YMCA has opened a new charity shop in Market Gates Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A YMCA charity shop in Great Yarmouth will reopen this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After more than 12 weeks of being closed for business, the outlet in Market Gates shopping centre will throw open its doors again on Friday (June 26).

Once doors are officially open donations are welcome, and if donors have any questions or concerns before dropping items off, the shop has asked people to call ahead.

One challenge that the current crisis has created is that YMCA has fewer volunteers than before, the charity has said.

Alongside donations, staff are now also appealing for volunteers to help them get back up and running.

YMCA has opened a new charity shop in Market Gates Picture: Liz Coates YMCA has opened a new charity shop in Market Gates Picture: Liz Coates

Across all of its reopened stores, YMCA will be adhering to government guidelines with additional cleaning and social distancing measures, alongside hand gel stations at each entrance to ensure a safe environment for customers and colleagues.

You may also want to watch: