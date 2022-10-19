Young butcher opens up shop on Great Yarmouth market

The apprentice of a well-respected Great Yarmouth butcher has opened his own business in the town's new market building.

Stephen Ledington, 24, opened his market stall - SJL Butchers - on Saturday and he has already received a lot of interest from shoppers.

"When I opened, not many people knew I was here," Mr Ledington said.

"But people came up and said they were glad to see a butcher return to the market place.

"They said they'll be coming back, so it's very promising."

Stephen Ledington, 24, began in the trade when he was at secondary school. - Credit: James Weeds

A butcher for eight years, Mr Ledington got his start in the trade under the guidance of former market stallholder Philip Blake. Mr Ledington was part of the team at H Blake Butchers for six years before its closure on December 24, 2021.

Following the closure of the H Blake Butchers, Mr Ledington said he briefly worked evenings as a delivery driver, before taking the opportunity to open his own business and continue his career as a butcher.

"I just love the profession," Mr Ledington said.

"I even did my work experience with Phil when I was still at school.

"I loved my job with his company, and I was sad when he decided to shut."

The young butcher said he was putting in long hours to make sure his products were ready for sale. But for him, it doesn't feel like work.

"I don't know what it is I like about it so much, but I've definitely found the industry for me," he said.

SJL Butchers is in Unit 6 of the new marketplace in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Ledington offers cuts of beef, pork and chicken, as well as a selection of cheeses and pies. But it is the traditional recipe for sausages - passed onto him by his former mentor - that makes his stall special, he said.

"I know how much people missed Blake's sausages, so I've tried to keep the recipe as much the same as possible," he added.

"It's been great, and people seem genuinely happy to see my stall on the market.

"It really is early days, but it's all been positive so far."

SJL Butchers is located at Unit 6 inside the new market building and is open Monday to Saturday from 8am until 4pm.