‘It was the worst I have seen for ages’ - Businesses in Brundall react to coastal flooding

PUBLISHED: 14:01 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 09 January 2019

Andrew Peachment, director of Nanni on the Riverside Estate in Brundall said flooding was part and parcel of living by the river. Picture: Joe Norton

Andrew Peachment, director of Nanni on the Riverside Estate in Brundall said flooding was part and parcel of living by the river. Picture: Joe Norton

Taking a walk along the River Yare in Brundall can be a therapeutic experience as you get lost in the picturesque surroundings of the sizeable yachts and cosy chalets.

Owner of boat hire company Fencraft, David Hillburn said it has to raise expensive machinery off the ground to protect them from water damage on the Riverside Estate in Brundall. Picture: Joe NortonOwner of boat hire company Fencraft, David Hillburn said it has to raise expensive machinery off the ground to protect them from water damage on the Riverside Estate in Brundall. Picture: Joe Norton

However, businesses at the Riverside Estate know trading next to the river poses a risk.

Not least when the winds whip up and high tides are forecast.

Half of the River Yare pub car park in Brundall had been flooded. Picture: Joe NortonHalf of the River Yare pub car park in Brundall had been flooded. Picture: Joe Norton

Despite the site in Brundall avoiding the worse of the conditions this week, the businesses there have to be prepared to take drastic action should the weather take a turn for the worse.

David Hillburn, owner of Fencraft, which offers boat hires on the River Yare from the Riverside Estate, said his workshop was completely flooded on Tuesday.

The pedestrian footpath in the Riverside Estate, Brundall had been flooded. Picture: Joe NortonThe pedestrian footpath in the Riverside Estate, Brundall had been flooded. Picture: Joe Norton

“It was the worst I have seen for ages. Thankfully we had prepared for the flooding by lifting all the expensive machinery we have off the floor to protect it,” he said.

“It was an inconvenience but we just get use to it.”

Areas surrounding the Riverside Estate in Brundall had been flooded following the strong winds and high tide. Picture: Joe NortonAreas surrounding the Riverside Estate in Brundall had been flooded following the strong winds and high tide. Picture: Joe Norton

Andrew Peachment, director of Nanni, involved in the manufacturing of boats said the floods were part and parcel of working on a site by the river.

He described the effects of this week’s weather as minimal.

