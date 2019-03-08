Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

PUBLISHED: 11:28 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 August 2019

Great Yarmouth, the Promenade with Atlantis Tower in the background, June 2010. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth, the Promenade with Atlantis Tower in the background, June 2010. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

A story we published last month listed seven places in Great Yarmouth still called by their old names.

Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBusy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It generated a lot of comment on social media, with readers mentioning yet more locations which although taken over by new businesses are still remembered for their original use.

Here is a selection:

1. Caister Fare

This general store closed in the early 1990s and was replaced first by a supermarket and later a video rental shop.

The Co-op on Caister High Street, site of the former Caister Fare. Picture: Google Maps.The Co-op on Caister High Street, site of the former Caister Fare. Picture: Google Maps.

Co-op now trades there.

2. Rainbow

People in Bradwell still call their Co-op store by its former name, Rainbow.

This was the erstwhile alias for Co-op stores before a rebranding.

The Co-op in Bradwell, which used to be Rainbow stores. Picture: Google Maps.The Co-op in Bradwell, which used to be Rainbow stores. Picture: Google Maps.

3. Bejams

In 1989, the frozen food store Bejams was bought by its rival, Iceland.

But when people of a certain generation see the outlet at Great Yarmouth's Market Gates they still see Iceland's departed ancestor.

4. Chadwicks, or Chaddy's

The corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, where Chadwick's general store, or Chaddy's, used to be. Picture: Google Maps. The corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, where Chadwick's general store, or Chaddy's, used to be. Picture: Google Maps.

A general store on the corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, now called McColl's.

5. Oasis Tower

On Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, the tower with a panoramic view of the seaside town was formerly known as the Oasis.

6. St Nick's

Great Yarmouth -- Aerial St. Nicholas Hospital (now private housing) The photographs were taken by Steve Adams and Nolan Lincoln, they took to the skies over Norfolk in a Eurocopter AS355 Twin Squirrel, operated by Sterling Helicopters. Dated -- October 2002 Photograph C4857 Evening News photographer Great Yarmouth -- Aerial St. Nicholas Hospital (now private housing) The photographs were taken by Steve Adams and Nolan Lincoln, they took to the skies over Norfolk in a Eurocopter AS355 Twin Squirrel, operated by Sterling Helicopters. Dated -- October 2002 Photograph C4857 Evening News photographer " Eye in the Sky " 2002

The former Royal Naval Hospital on South Denes in Great Yarmouth opened in 1811 but only took its first patients four years later, with 600 casualties from the Battle of Waterloo.

In 1863 it became a naval lunatic asylum and in 1958, it was transferred from the admiralty to the Ministry of Health and became a NHS psychiatric hospital known as St Nicholas Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

It was closed in 1993 and lay empty for three years until converted into apartments.

The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, formerly the Oasis Tower, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bill DarnellThe Tower Complex on Marine Parade, formerly the Oasis Tower, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bill Darnell

7. 151 King Street

A former bar sitting in a stretch of nightspots on Yarmouth's King Street, the premises has seen many comings and goings in the years since the venue's closure.

Most Read

Motorists stuck in jams for hours and free taxis for pedestrians as broken bridge leads to gridlock

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill.

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

Motorists stuck in jams for hours and free taxis for pedestrians as broken bridge leads to gridlock

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill.

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

More places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Great Yarmouth, the Promenade with Atlantis Tower in the background, June 2010. Picture: James Bass

Recycling rates in Norfolk flatline amid ‘plastic pollution crisis’

Extinction Rebellion activists have been staging protests across Norfolk demanding councils declare a climate emergency. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Wind causes cancellations and closures across the county

Sheringham parkrun. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Weather warnings as Norfolk braces for strong winds

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nightmare start to the new Thurlow Nunn League season for Gorleston

A block keeps Sean Perfect out at close range
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists