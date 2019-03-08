More places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Great Yarmouth, the Promenade with Atlantis Tower in the background, June 2010. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

A story we published last month listed seven places in Great Yarmouth still called by their old names.

Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It generated a lot of comment on social media, with readers mentioning yet more locations which although taken over by new businesses are still remembered for their original use.

Here is a selection:

1. Caister Fare

This general store closed in the early 1990s and was replaced first by a supermarket and later a video rental shop.

The Co-op on Caister High Street, site of the former Caister Fare. Picture: Google Maps. The Co-op on Caister High Street, site of the former Caister Fare. Picture: Google Maps.

Co-op now trades there.

2. Rainbow

People in Bradwell still call their Co-op store by its former name, Rainbow.

This was the erstwhile alias for Co-op stores before a rebranding.

The Co-op in Bradwell, which used to be Rainbow stores. Picture: Google Maps. The Co-op in Bradwell, which used to be Rainbow stores. Picture: Google Maps.

3. Bejams

In 1989, the frozen food store Bejams was bought by its rival, Iceland.

But when people of a certain generation see the outlet at Great Yarmouth's Market Gates they still see Iceland's departed ancestor.

4. Chadwicks, or Chaddy's

The corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, where Chadwick's general store, or Chaddy's, used to be. Picture: Google Maps. The corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, where Chadwick's general store, or Chaddy's, used to be. Picture: Google Maps.

A general store on the corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, now called McColl's.

5. Oasis Tower

On Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, the tower with a panoramic view of the seaside town was formerly known as the Oasis.

6. St Nick's

Great Yarmouth -- Aerial St. Nicholas Hospital (now private housing) The photographs were taken by Steve Adams and Nolan Lincoln, they took to the skies over Norfolk in a Eurocopter AS355 Twin Squirrel, operated by Sterling Helicopters. Dated -- October 2002 Photograph C4857 Evening News photographer " Eye in the Sky " 2002 Great Yarmouth -- Aerial St. Nicholas Hospital (now private housing) The photographs were taken by Steve Adams and Nolan Lincoln, they took to the skies over Norfolk in a Eurocopter AS355 Twin Squirrel, operated by Sterling Helicopters. Dated -- October 2002 Photograph C4857 Evening News photographer " Eye in the Sky " 2002

The former Royal Naval Hospital on South Denes in Great Yarmouth opened in 1811 but only took its first patients four years later, with 600 casualties from the Battle of Waterloo.

In 1863 it became a naval lunatic asylum and in 1958, it was transferred from the admiralty to the Ministry of Health and became a NHS psychiatric hospital known as St Nicholas Hospital.

It was closed in 1993 and lay empty for three years until converted into apartments.

The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, formerly the Oasis Tower, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bill Darnell The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, formerly the Oasis Tower, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bill Darnell

7. 151 King Street

A former bar sitting in a stretch of nightspots on Yarmouth's King Street, the premises has seen many comings and goings in the years since the venue's closure.