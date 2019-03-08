More places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names
PUBLISHED: 11:28 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 August 2019
A story we published last month listed seven places in Great Yarmouth still called by their old names.
It generated a lot of comment on social media, with readers mentioning yet more locations which although taken over by new businesses are still remembered for their original use.
Here is a selection:
1. Caister Fare
This general store closed in the early 1990s and was replaced first by a supermarket and later a video rental shop.
Co-op now trades there.
2. Rainbow
People in Bradwell still call their Co-op store by its former name, Rainbow.
This was the erstwhile alias for Co-op stores before a rebranding.
3. Bejams
In 1989, the frozen food store Bejams was bought by its rival, Iceland.
But when people of a certain generation see the outlet at Great Yarmouth's Market Gates they still see Iceland's departed ancestor.
4. Chadwicks, or Chaddy's
A general store on the corner of Salisbury Road and North Denes, now called McColl's.
5. Oasis Tower
On Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, the tower with a panoramic view of the seaside town was formerly known as the Oasis.
6. St Nick's
The former Royal Naval Hospital on South Denes in Great Yarmouth opened in 1811 but only took its first patients four years later, with 600 casualties from the Battle of Waterloo.
In 1863 it became a naval lunatic asylum and in 1958, it was transferred from the admiralty to the Ministry of Health and became a NHS psychiatric hospital known as St Nicholas Hospital.
It was closed in 1993 and lay empty for three years until converted into apartments.
7. 151 King Street
A former bar sitting in a stretch of nightspots on Yarmouth's King Street, the premises has seen many comings and goings in the years since the venue's closure.