Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado Ben Melhado

A shop owner has shared his disbelief after thieves put a brick through his window and made off with £1,000 worth of sports clothing.

A police investigation is underway after thieves threw a brick through a shop window and stole Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado A police investigation is underway after thieves threw a brick through a shop window and stole Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Ben Melhado of Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street was alerted to the raid by police officers at his door on Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old arrived at his shop to find a brick had been hurled through the window and £1,000 of clothing and shoes taken.

He said: “I got a knock at the door at 7am and I felt sick, it was disbelief really.

“When someone is just trying to run their business it is frustrating.

“I have worked hard to build it up over 11 years.”

However he was heartened by the “unbelievable” response from well-wishers offering their support and condolences.

“That is the good thing that has come out of it.

“I just have to soldier on,” he said.

Mr Melhado made the move from Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth to the former Bellyboos milkshake shop in Gorleston less than a year ago.

He said overall business had never been better, last Christmas being his best ever.

“It is a great community here,” he said. “Gorleston has treated me well.”

The window has now been fixed and the shop is trading as usual.

Norfolk police confirmed officers were investigating.

A spokesman said the burglary between 5pm on March 30 and 7am on March 31.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 70 for March, 31.