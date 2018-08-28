Search

Arrests made following ‘busy night’ for police

PUBLISHED: 09:12 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:12 22 December 2018

Police made a number of arrests during a

Police made a number of arrests during a "busy night shift" in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: Archant

A number of arrests were made by police across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston during a “busy night shift.”

Officers attended “numerous alcohol related incidents” throughout Friday (December 21) night while arrests were made for people being drunk and disorderly and on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

A man was also arrested on suspicion of “going equipped and burglary” following reports of break-ins at two business premises in Great Yarmouth.

On Saturday, December 22 Great Yarmouth Police tweeted that after Team 5 had booked off following “a busy night shift,” and the man was arrested in connection with the break-ins, “some vigilant policing by PC Gray and SC Thomas of @NorfolkSpecials led to a great result.

“The teams across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston also made arrests on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, drunk and disorderly and attended numerous alcohol related incidents throughout the night.”











