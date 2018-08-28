Search

Erosion-threatened cafe ‘stable’ and ready to open as usual at Winterton

PUBLISHED: 15:34 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 10 January 2019

Winterton beach cafe. Photo: Archant

Winterton beach cafe. Photo: Archant

Archant

Safety warnings have been issued in the wake of the winter surge as all official alerts are lifted and people drift back to the coast.

Winterton has been hard hit by churning seas Picture: Liz CoatesWinterton has been hard hit by churning seas Picture: Liz Coates

At Winterton, one of the areas hardest hit, the Dunes Cafe has announced it will open as usual on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after two days standing firm against wild winds and savage seas.

But amid concerns for safety it is urging people to access the beach using designated slopes or risk “you or your children being buried in a sand slide.”

It added: “Keep off of the blocks that are positioned for our safety even though they might look inviting to jump on.”

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Flood alerts relating to the borough have now been lifted by the Environment Agency, which has assessed the overall flood risk for the next five days as very low.

Fencing on the beach at Winterton Picture: Liz CoatesFencing on the beach at Winterton Picture: Liz Coates

“The council is continuing to monitor the coastline and updates from the Environment Agency, and also encourages residents and businesses in areas most at risk from flooding to register to receive flood alerts and warnings from the Environment Agency as part of ensuring they are personally prepared for emergencies.”

The statement said there had been further erosion of the dunes at Winterton and Hemsby, as well as some dune loss between Hopton and Gorleston.

However beach levels in general within the borough have built up this week with churning waves in some areas depositing sand and adding to the beach, rather than clawing it back.

At Winterton, while the base of the cliffs has seen worsening erosion, the blocks in front of the café are still in place and the café building itself is stable.

The dunes to the south of the café have suffered some limited erosion.

Rough seas have grabbed a chunk of land north of the car park at Winterton Picture: Liz CoatesRough seas have grabbed a chunk of land north of the car park at Winterton Picture: Liz Coates

The car park has lost material over recent weeks and the council will continue to monitor the situation in liaison with the landowner.

The statement went on: “The erosion of the cliffs at Winterton is an ongoing situation, with material being lost from the base of the cliffs during high tides.

“Over a number of years, the landowner has undertaken work to replace the beach material lost from the base of the cliffs in order to reduce the rate of erosion.

“In terms of identifying a longer-term approach, the council in liaison with the landowner and statutory agencies, is looking at all options for adaption to the ongoing erosion at Winterton.”

Erosion-threatened cafe 'stable' and ready to open as usual at Winterton

