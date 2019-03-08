A149 bypass closure to go ahead this weekend

A busy bypass will close for the entire weekend, day and night, after resurfacing work was postponed due to bad weather.

The £70,000 scheme on the A149 Caister bypass, due to go ahead two weeks ago, will now take place over Saturday and Sunday (November 16/17) and means virtually all traffic will be re-routed through the village.

During the closure Jack Chase Way will be open for Prince of Wales Road access only, and at the other end the stadium to Norwich Road section will be open for access to Pump Lane and West Road only.

The work focuses on the northern roundabout which joins Norwich Road.

Diversions will be signposted via Old Yarmouth Road or Ormesby Road depending on direction of travel.

Norfolk County Council says the resurfacing is being carried out over a weekend to minimise disruption.

The closure will operate between 9am on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained..