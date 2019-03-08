Video
Watch: Dashcam footage shows driver dangerously overtaking another
PUBLISHED: 15:21 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 10 August 2019
Archant
Dashcam footage shows the moment a driver suddenly switches lanes, forcing another driver to slam on the brakes.
The incident was captured on a driver's dashcam on Friday (August 10).
It shows a car pull suddenly, without indicating, from the inside into the outside lane on the A149 approaching Caister, forcing the driver of the car it overtakes to slam on the brakes.
Amy Rebecca Newman, the driver of the car with the dashcam, posted the footage on social media.
She commented: "Does anyone want to own up to their stupidity?
"No indication and forcing me to break so you wouldn't hit me," she wrote.