Better late than never - Caister students enjoy 2020 prom

Published: 4:33 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM October 4, 2021

Caister Academy's Class of 2020 was able to enjoy a prom at last. - Credit: Sam Howard

Former students of a Caister school were able to have their 2020 leavers' prom over a year later than planned.

Caister Academy's Class of 2020 celebrated their prom on Friday, October 1, at Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Course.

The Class of 2020 were the first year to miss out on taking their normal GCSEs and experience their prom due to the ongoing Covid restrictions.

Parent Sam Howard, bar manager at Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Course, promised her daughter a prom night one way or the other.

Miss Howard, 37, said: "My daughter was so upset when everything went haywire last summer.

"She was prepared for her exams, but then couldn't take them and she was excited for her chance to say goodbye to school life, and that was cancelled too."

Miss Howard organised the event at the golf course with her partner, Recce Eden - who catered the event - and Lux Events was responsible for decorations and displays.

Eva Gilbert, Reece Eden and Sam Howard before the prom began. - Credit: James Weeds

The event was attended by nearly 80 students, with some of them seeing each other for the first time since before the pandemic.

"This prom meant everything to my daughter and her friends," Miss Howard said.

"They were so excited. All the girls looked amazing with their dresses on and with hair done up."

No alcohol was available at the prom due to some of the guests not being of legal age.

"We wanted to make sure people had a nice time and enjoyed a proper send off sensibly," Miss Howard added.

Eva Gilbert, manager of Lux Events, said: "This was my first big event. I was nervous, but really excited at the same time.

"It clearly meant a lot to the students - I certainly looked forward to my prom when I left school.

"Especially during the GCSE period, it's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"And the fact these students weren't able to experience that is a real shame.

"But - even if it's a year later - it's great they can say they have had their prom."

The event was paid for by contributions from Caister Academy and parents.

For more information on Lux Events visit their Instagram and Facebook.

