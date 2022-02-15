Caister bin spotter says 'weird' hobby has serious side
- Credit: Dave Clark
You've heard of train spotters and plane spotters - now meet Dave Clark the bin spotter.
The 51-year-old from Caister just loves the everyday objects and takes pictures of his favourite rubbish receptacles.
And while he understands it's not for everyone, he is delighted to be able to share his passion and encourage a wider appreciation of the humble containers in all their uncelebrated diversity.
It all started with a 'Fab' bin at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens.
"Not only is it a great lolly, it's a great bin," he said.
"That was two or three years ago and I thought 'Wow, that's brilliant' and took a photo and it went from there.
"You could put any bin in front of me and I could talk about it forever.
"It is a legitimate thing.
"A lot of people might think its weird but it is a genuine interest and there is a more serious message.
"It has struck a chord with a lot of people."
Ideally a bin should be clean, not overflowing, and have some element of design that attracts the user.
Since news of his bin-spotting has spread other people have been sending him pictures of bins from across the country.
"A lot of bins around this area are the norm, your grey and your green," he said.
"But it's when I go to other areas I find it fascinating. A hundred miles up the road a green bin is a blue one. Although there are a couple of really good ones on Caister beach.
Mr Clark, a married, self-employed father of two who lives in Clay Road, said it was when he realised he had pictures of around 20 bins he decided to knit them together for a video on his YouTube channel OptionalDaveUK - and that caught the eye of the wider public.
"You don't want to be putting rubbish in a manky old bin, you want a nice clean wacky one and if you walk past one it brightens your day."
He said he wanted to raise "bin awareness" and promote bin use. The better the bin the more likely it was to be fed up with rubbish, helping the environment.
Despite the gentle ribbing from family and friends his hobby bought him amusement and satisfaction.