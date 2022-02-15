Caister bin spotter says 'weird' hobby has serious side

Bin fan Dave Clark says he has always liked going down the dump, and is intrigued by all the skips they have for various items. - Credit: Dave Clark

You've heard of train spotters and plane spotters - now meet Dave Clark the bin spotter.

The 51-year-old from Caister just loves the everyday objects and takes pictures of his favourite rubbish receptacles.

The first bin Dave Clark took a shine to at Thrigby Hall, described as 'wacky design and nice and colourful.' - Credit: Dave Clark

And while he understands it's not for everyone, he is delighted to be able to share his passion and encourage a wider appreciation of the humble containers in all their uncelebrated diversity.

Dave Clark of Caister appreciates the utility and design of bins and wants others to do the same, and to make full use of them. - Credit: Dave Clark

It all started with a 'Fab' bin at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens.

"Not only is it a great lolly, it's a great bin," he said.

"That was two or three years ago and I thought 'Wow, that's brilliant' and took a photo and it went from there.

Dave Clark spotted this bin in North Norfolk. He describes it as 'a bit dull but a letter box style and an unusual design.' - Credit: Dave Clark

"You could put any bin in front of me and I could talk about it forever.

"It is a legitimate thing.

"A lot of people might think its weird but it is a genuine interest and there is a more serious message.

"It has struck a chord with a lot of people."

One of Dave Clark's favourite bins at Colchester Zoo, described by him as 'very colourful with the zoo design on, easy to spot.' - Credit: Dave Clark

Ideally a bin should be clean, not overflowing, and have some element of design that attracts the user.

Since news of his bin-spotting has spread other people have been sending him pictures of bins from across the country.

"A lot of bins around this area are the norm, your grey and your green," he said.

Bin fan Dave Clark describes this bin as a classic example of a well used bin. Unfortunately this one had to be dumped but it had served its purpose well, he said. - Credit: Dave Clark

"But it's when I go to other areas I find it fascinating. A hundred miles up the road a green bin is a blue one. Although there are a couple of really good ones on Caister beach.

Mr Clark, a married, self-employed father of two who lives in Clay Road, said it was when he realised he had pictures of around 20 bins he decided to knit them together for a video on his YouTube channel OptionalDaveUK - and that caught the eye of the wider public.

Dave Clark spotted these bins on Caister beach. He hailed them for being nice and clear, looking brand new, clearly marked and very clean. - Credit: Dave Clark

"You don't want to be putting rubbish in a manky old bin, you want a nice clean wacky one and if you walk past one it brightens your day."

He said he wanted to raise "bin awareness" and promote bin use. The better the bin the more likely it was to be fed up with rubbish, helping the environment.

Despite the gentle ribbing from family and friends his hobby bought him amusement and satisfaction.

Dave Clark spotted these bins near Derby. He said he was astonished to see how many bins they had, it went around the side of the car park, adding: They must dread bin emptying day. - Credit: Dave Clark

Dave Clark was intrigued by the size of this food bin spotted in King's Lynn describing it as 'nice and petite.' - Credit: Dave Clark

Dave Clark of Caister says he likes to stand in bins and squash the rubbish down as you can get a lot more in. - Credit: Dave Clark



