Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

PUBLISHED: 12:05 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 22 June 2020

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Dressed in their best club shirts, bowlers lined a street in Caister to applaud the funeral cortege of one of their own.

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz CoatesPeople lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Not being able to attend the service meant Caister Bowls Club had to think of some other way to honour Vera Punchard, who has died aged 87 during the lockdown.

Great Yarmouth-born Mrs Punchard had been bowling in the village for decades and was remembered by those who turned out to pay their respects in Braddock Road, where she lived, as “a very special lady”.

Some 50 members along with friends and neighbours lined the street, working to maintain social distancing as they did, clapping as the hearse passed.

One of them was waving a yellow duster in fond tribute to Mrs Punchard whose failing eyesight meant they had to wave it over the cot ball to help her take aim.

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz CoatesPeople lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Club chairman Ray Reeson said he was heartened by the turnout on Monday, June 22, when under normal circumstances they would have been returning from their club tour.

He said Mrs Punchard was among the longest serving members of the club, which has celebrated more than 50 years in its current form.

Always competitive and still on good form despite her failing eyesight, he described her as “very family orientated and very willing”.

“Of all the people we have in the club she is the one person that everyone loves,” he added.

Her husband of 66 years Cliff was a founder member, he said, and son Graham was also a member.

The couple were great-grandparents and loved their garden, he said.

Jane Cockrill, club treasurer and ladies captain, said: “We could not let her go without honouring her.

“She has been at the club for years and we have so many memories of her.

“She was a bowler all her life.

“She could not see very well but she still played, and she still played well.

“We used to dangle a cloth and she could get it right on the jack.

“She was a very passionate and popular member of the club.”

Normally the club would have staged a guard of honour but decided to line the funeral route and give her a respectful round of applause.

The club, based in Allendale Road, has some 75 members.

Although they have not been able to meet up during the pandemic they have been keeping in touch by phone and email.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth’s famous Joyland and Pleasure Beach attractions gear up to reopen

Great Yarmouth's amusement arcades and fun parks are gearing up for a July re-opening, though the specific date is still unclear. Picture: James Bass

College to offer 1,000 free course places to get adults back into work after coronavirus

The new Energy Skills Centre at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. Picture: East Coast College

Outdoor table service coming to theatre cafe

St George’s general manager Kevin King prepares to reopen the community café on June 22 Picture: TMS Media

Most Read

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth’s famous Joyland and Pleasure Beach attractions gear up to reopen

Great Yarmouth's amusement arcades and fun parks are gearing up for a July re-opening, though the specific date is still unclear. Picture: James Bass

College to offer 1,000 free course places to get adults back into work after coronavirus

The new Energy Skills Centre at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. Picture: East Coast College

Outdoor table service coming to theatre cafe

St George’s general manager Kevin King prepares to reopen the community café on June 22 Picture: TMS Media

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Animal charity warns of spike in demand as funds dry up

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Poppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Labour urge BBC against ‘regrettable’ cuts to regional political shows

Councillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Job losses loom at three coastal schools during Covid-19 pandemic

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, an Inspiration Trust school, and one of three in the Great Yarmouth area that could see job losses under a consultation Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography
Drive 24