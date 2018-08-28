Search

Sign that led customers to hidden Caister angling shop ‘completely trashed’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 07 February 2019

This sign had brought trade to Branford Angling, an out of the way shop in Caister, but has been vandalised twice, most recently on February 5.

A “bright and joyful” sign that had brought trade to an out-of-the-way angling shop has been vandalised for the second time.

The Hogarths opened the angling shop in Caister in July 2018 after Sarah, 54, took early retirement from her work as an NHS nurse and Julian, 51, left his job at Bird's Eye.The Hogarths opened the angling shop in Caister in July 2018 after Sarah, 54, took early retirement from her work as an NHS nurse and Julian, 51, left his job at Bird's Eye.

Branford Angling in Caister was opened by Sarah and Julian Hogarth on July 3 last year - but four days later the sign was damaged.

And on Tuesday (February 5) it was vandalised again.

The shop is at the bottom of Branford Road, where there is not a lot of footfall, so the owners placed the sign at the top of the road, where there is more passing traffic.

Mrs Hogarth, 54, said that the sign had been “completely trashed”.

“We think it’s the kids coming home after school,” she said.

This incident was the second time the sign, which cost £150, had been vandalised.

It had been damaged four days after the shop opened last July but the Hogarths had left it where it was.

After the most recent incident, however, they have had to remove the sign.

“It is in bits in the shop,” Mrs Hogarth said.

