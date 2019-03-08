Village bypass roadworks postponed due to weather

Roadworks at the Caister bypass have been postponed due to bad weather. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Roadworks that would have closed a village bypass have been postponed due to bad weather.

Resurfacing of the northern roundabout of the A149 Caister bypass, where it joins Norwich Road, was due to begin on Saturday (November 2) and would have closed the busy road for two days and nights.

But Norfolk County Council has put the job on hold on account of the likelihood of unsuitable weather.

The road closure will not be in place this weekend as previously advertised.

The work, costing £70,000, will be rescheduled for a future weekend once a suitable date has been determined.

The county council has thanked people for their patience.

