Thousands flock to village's 'biggest ever' festival

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 6:02 PM June 26, 2022
Updated: 6:12 PM June 26, 2022
Liam Last as Batman, Brandon Meek as Darth Maul, and George Shallcross at the Joker at the Horizon C

Liam Last as Batman, Brandon Meek as Darth Maul, and George Shallcross at the Joker at the Horizon Community Training stall, enjoying the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Thousands of people flocked to a village on the coast for one of its biggest ever events.

Caister Carnival took place on Sunday (June 26) after two years away because of the pandemic.

Organiser Kevin Wood said that about five to six thousand people attended the festival on the village's playing field.

Cousins Frankie Burgess, left, two, and Stanley Poll, six, on a ride at the Caister Carnival.

Cousins Frankie Burgess, left, two, and Stanley Poll, six, on a ride at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Visitors enjoyed more than 100 stalls, a classic car show, a petting farm, a dog show, a fun fair, performances, crafts and street food vendors.

"It's been an awesome day. It's been by far the biggest event we've ever done in Caister," Mr Wood said.

"Ten to 15 food stalls have sold out, they've been that busy."

Two-year-old Indie Farrow from Hemsby enjoying playing in the sand at the Caster Primary Education s

Two-year-old Indie Farrow from Hemsby enjoying playing in the sand at the Caster Primary Education stall at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Wood, vice-chairman of Caister Parish Council, said it was a community event involving local groups.

Isabella's Dance and Musical Theatre tots singing in the ring at the Caister Carnival.

Isabella's Dance and Musical Theatre tots singing in the ring at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The carnival's theme was Kings and Queens in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

Money raised by the festival will be used to buy a zipline for children in the village.

Isabella's Dance and Musical Theatre tots and helpers singing in the ring at the Caister Carnival.

Isabella's Dance and Musical Theatre tots and helpers singing in the ring at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Noah Nudd, six, has his facepanted at the Caister Carnival.

Noah Nudd, six, has his facepanted at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Participants and their owners wait for results in the dog show at the Caister Carnival.

Participants and their owners wait for results in the dog show at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A hot dog at the Caister Carnival.

A hot dog at the Caister Carnival. - Credit: Denise Bradley


