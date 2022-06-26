Gallery
Thousands flock to village's 'biggest ever' festival
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Thousands of people flocked to a village on the coast for one of its biggest ever events.
Caister Carnival took place on Sunday (June 26) after two years away because of the pandemic.
Organiser Kevin Wood said that about five to six thousand people attended the festival on the village's playing field.
Visitors enjoyed more than 100 stalls, a classic car show, a petting farm, a dog show, a fun fair, performances, crafts and street food vendors.
"It's been an awesome day. It's been by far the biggest event we've ever done in Caister," Mr Wood said.
"Ten to 15 food stalls have sold out, they've been that busy."
Mr Wood, vice-chairman of Caister Parish Council, said it was a community event involving local groups.
The carnival's theme was Kings and Queens in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.
Money raised by the festival will be used to buy a zipline for children in the village.