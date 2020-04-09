‘As much use as a chocolate teapot’ - couple stranded in Vegas round on town’s MP

Grandparents Irving and Wendy Moscrop in Death Valley last month. They say their MP Brandon Lewis (inset) could have helped more when they found themselves stranded in Las Vegas Picture: Irving Moscrop/Denise Bradley Irving Moscrop/Denise Bradley

A Caister couple desperate to get home from Las Vegas have rounded on their MP for “doing nothing” to help them.

MP Brandon Lewis has been criticised by a Caister couple for not doing enough to help them in Las Vegas although he says he raised their issue with the correct department Picture: DENISE BRADLEY MP Brandon Lewis has been criticised by a Caister couple for not doing enough to help them in Las Vegas although he says he raised their issue with the correct department Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Irving and Wendy Moscrop were on holiday in the United States when their flight home was cancelled due to coronavirus.

They spent a week trying to find an alternative carrier to bring them home.

Mrs Moscrop, 63, described the saga as “stressful and frightening” and said they reached out to Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis for help.

Mr Moscrop said they waited two days for a response before sending another message via his website which he did reply to saying he had contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Grandparents Irving and Wendy Moscrop in Death Valley last month. They say the Government could have helped more when they found themselves stranded in Las Vegas Picture: Irving Moscrop Grandparents Irving and Wendy Moscrop in Death Valley last month. They say the Government could have helped more when they found themselves stranded in Las Vegas Picture: Irving Moscrop

But they heard nothing further from him.

Mr Moscrop said: “We contacted our MP Brandon Lewis who proved to be as much use as a chocolate teapot.

“He only bothered to contact us on our second email to inform us he had been in touch with the FCO and that was the last we heard from him.

“He hasn’t bothered to find out if we got home okay despite the fact we are both in a high risk category, myself since I’m 73 and my wife since she has high blood pressure and we were running out of vital medication.

“What has angered us is that he did nothing.

“For all he knows we might still be out there.”

The couple flew out to the US on March 5, before the pandemic took hold but the situation escalated quickly.

Things took a turn for the worse when their flight was cancelled and they began scrambling to get home.

They contacted Mr Lewis and the British Embassy and were disappointed by the response from both.

An email to prime minister Boris Johnson went unacknowledged.

They eventually boarded a plane on March 28, paying an additional £850 each for the one-way passage.

Mr Lewis said: “My office has unsurprisingly received a large volume of correspondence over recent weeks including a number of cases relating to repatriation.

“It would not be appropriate for me to comment on individual cases, but talking generally I ensure that the resident’s situation is raised with the department, or agency, who can assist, in this case the FCO, also that they have the contact details of the appropriate embassy or consulate.”

