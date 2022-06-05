News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Children enjoy jubilee crafternoon tea event in Caister

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:20 AM June 5, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM June 5, 2022
Youngsters had fun at a jubilee craft event in Caister

Youngsters had fun at a jubilee craft event in Caister - Credit: Karina Payne

The jubilee celebrations continued in the coastal village of Caister with two dozen children enjoying a creative tea party afternoon.

The Jubilee Crafternoon Tea event at the Rabbit Hutch on Saturday saw 24 children ranging in age from 10 months to seven years attend. 

The Rabbit Hutch was packed for the crafternoon tea event

The Rabbit Hutch was packed for the crafternoon tea event - Credit: Karina Payne

The organising team in Caister prepared seven craft activity stations, including Queen sun catchers, paper plate crowns, salt dough, cookie decorating, handprint bunting, rock painting and sensory bottles - all with a red, white and blue jubilee theme.

Out on the patio area was also a ball pit and ice painting and pavement chalk areas.

A youngster has fun with dough

A youngster has fun with dough - Credit: Karina Payne

The Lazy Grazer put on a spread of jubilee-themed goodies.

Karina Green, one of the four organisers, said: "The feedback has been fantastic and watching the children, including my own, get involved in the activities was truly heart warming. 

"None of this would have been possible without the kindness of Caister’s local businesses." 

Children have fun painting jubilee stones

Children have fun painting jubilee stones - Credit: Karina Payne

