Man waited five hours for ambulance on his bathroom floor, inquest hears

Carrow House, home of Norfolk Coroners Court, where a number of inquests were opened on Christmas Eve. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A man was left lying on the floor for five hours after he fell trying to use the toilet, an inquest heard.

John David Goodson, 78, died in his home after a battle with a heart infection, kidney disease and type two diabetes.

His wife of 45 years, Beryl Goodson, told the court that he was becoming increasingly frail and had made the decision to die at his home.

After having endovascular aneurysm surgery in 2010, Mr Goodson, from Winifred Way, Caister, contracted an internal infection which was not diagnosed until 2014 by staff at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) due to it being “rare”.

Mr Goodson was “too frail” to undergo another operation and he and his wife decided against it. A course of medication was prescribed.

In June of 2018 Mr Goodson had a fall at home while trying to use the toilet. Mrs Goodson, a retired factory hand, was unable to open the door due to how he fell.

She told the court they had to wait five hours for an ambulance and the fire brigade had to help Mr Goodson out of the house before being taken to JPUH.

After scans, it was shown his heart condition continued to deteriorate and was taken home with palliative care in place.

He started refusing to take his medication so his wife started to “crush the medication into his food” but he complained “it tasted funny”. A syringe driver was then put in his leg.

Mr Goodson died at his home “peacefully” on October 2, 2018.

Norfolk assistant coroner, Johnanna Thompson, gave the cause of death as an infection in relation to the previous aneurysm repair surgery, kidney disease and type two diabetes complications.