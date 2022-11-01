News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Defibrillator installed in coastal village's former BT phone box

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:21 PM November 1, 2022
Jayne Biggs has installed a defibrillator in a former BT phone box in Caister.

Jayne Biggs (inset) has installed a defibrillator in a former BT phone box in Caister. - Credit: Jayne Biggs/Archant

A charity which installs defibrillators across the region is in the process of installing six of the life-saving devices in former BT telephone boxes.

Jayne Biggs, of Heart 2 Heart Norfolk, has installed a defibrillator in a phone box in Caister - and is drawing up plans  for more in the Great Yarmouth area in five former BT boxes.

Mrs Biggs set up her defibrillator charity in 2016 after her daughter, Violet, suffered a cardiac arrest when she was seven-years-old.

The Caister phone box, on Ormesby Road, had belonged to the village's Women's Institute branch, before the group handed it over to Mrs Biggs and funded the defibrillator, which is easy for people in an emergency to use. 

The former phone box in Ormesby Road, Caister, is now hosting a life-saving defibrillator.

The former phone box in Ormesby Road, Caister, is now hosting a life-saving defibrillator. - Credit: Jayne Biggs

The other five BT phone boxes have been purchased for just £1 each. The next to have a defibrillator installed will be the box in Warren Road, Gorleston.

Mrs Biggs, who has installed more than 260 defibrillators across the Norfolk and Suffolk area, said: "You can only buy the BT phone boxes if you are a registered charity or something like a parish council.

"With the phone boxes the electrical point is still there, which obviously you need for the cabinet, and obviously they are a lot more protected inside the phone box than outside on a wall.

"And, obviously, they are in an ideal place."

Michael Court, of St George's Theatre, the mayor Kerry Robinson-Payne, Jayne Biggs and Zoe Knell

A flashback to a Heart 2 Heart Norfolk defib being installed in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Mrs Biggs already has defibrillators in phone boxes at Mautby and at a holiday camp in Clippesby, and carries out training sessions on the devices across the region.

The 50-year-old said: "You just lift the lid and it gives you step by step instructions. They are a lifesaver.

"Your chance of survival if your heart is in a shockable rhythm with CPR is 9pc but, with a defib, it is 60pc - which is a big jump."

Jayne Biggs from Heart 2 Heart has helped install more than 50 defibrillators across the county

A flashback to Jayne Biggs presenting a defibrillator in west Norfolk - Credit: Archant

After her daughter suffered a cardiac arrest at their Bradwell home, Mrs Biggs called an ambulance and performed CPR before the paramedics arrived with a defibrillator to restart her daughter’s heart.

To get in touch with Mrs Biggs about her charity, search for 'Heart 2 Heart Norfolk' on Facebook.

