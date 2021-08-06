Diabetic dad running London Marathon for daughter

Published: 3:43 PM August 6, 2021

Scott wants to prove to his daughter that Type 1 diabetes shouldn't prevent someone from pushing themselves., as she was recently diagnosed with the condition. - Credit: Scott Andrews

A family man from Caister will be running the London Marathon, despite being a type 1 diabetic, to show his daughter that people with the condition can still achieve great things.

Scott Andrews, a senior designer from Tessera Park, has always wanted to run the London Marathon - after both his brother and uncle ran it previously.

Mr Andrews said: "I've always wanted to run the marathon to prove to myself and to others that I can do it, even with type 1 diabetes."

Mr Andrews, 32, will be also running to show his daughter, who was also diagnosed with type 1 diabetes February last year, that the condition should not hold her back in life.

Scott Andrews has wanted to run the London Marathon since he was 18. - Credit: Scott Andrews

"I've decided to run for the Junior Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) as my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the beginning of 2020," said Mr Andrews.

"I'm running for her to show her that people with diabetes can do anything."

Mr Andrews is currently running three times a week, including participating in parkruns which have recently restarted.

He said due to his diabetes, he has to know exactly when he intends to run so he can ensure his blood sugar levels are at the right level to sustain him while exercising.

Scott Andrews with his daughter, Jemima, and son, Stanley. - Credit: Scott Andrews

"Rather than just putting my trainers on getting outside, one run takes a lot of prep," the family man said.

"The marathon will be slightly more difficult due to the constant battle with blood sugars."

Kate Gerrard, senior communications officer for JDRF said: "We are extremely grateful to Scott for taking on the London Marathon on behalf of JDRF.

"His contribution will help fund more research into type 1 diabetes and push us towards our ultimate goal - eradicating type 1 diabetes for good.

"We wish him the best of luck."

Scott Andrews and his wife, Laurel, daughter, Jemima, and son, Stanley. - Credit: Scott Andrews

JDRF is the leading global organisation funding type 1 diabetes research. Their mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications. Their staff and volunteers around the globe are dedicated to campaigning for our vision of a world without type 1 diabetes.

To donate, please visit Mr Andrews' Virgin Money Giving page.