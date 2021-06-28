Siblings celebrate 1,000th order at coastal cake shop

Published: 7:08 PM June 28, 2021

A sister and brother have been celebrating the 1,000th order since refurbishing their cake shop's website.

After Ellese Harrison, 34, had to close her shop on Branford Road in Caister in March last year, she continued to bake cakes and deliver them to customers.

"But it got to the point I had to stop because we had three or four cars out everyday going to deliver cupcakes to people," she said.

"The most we did in one day was 360 cupcakes.

"It was too much for me to do on my own," she said.

Her brother Tyler, meanwhile, had lost his job due to the pandemic, and as a lockdown project he decided to help his sister build a new website for her business, which would make it easier for customers to place orders.

Last week, the shop received its 1,000th order since last November, when the new website went live.

Ms Harrison said it was "amazing" while her brother said he was "delighted" for his sister.

Ellese Bakes on Branford Road in Caister. - Credit: Submitted

The shop employs seven people.

Its website can be viewed at https://ellesebakes.com/