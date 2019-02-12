Search

Football club to hold minute’s silence in memory of former chairman and ‘Mr Caister’

PUBLISHED: 16:57 01 March 2019

Caister North End, circa 1978. Brian Cork (second from left, top row) with his son Neil (second from left, bottom row) and Alan Peace (far right, bottom row). PHOTO COURTESY OF ALAN PEACE

Archant

A minute’s silence will be observed ahead of Caister FC’s clash this weekend to mark the 20th anniversary since the death of one of their most prominent figures.

Former chairman and “Mr Caister” Brian Cork passed away 20 years ago this weekend, with the club taking time to remember his impact ahead of their game with St Andrews FC.

Mr Cork set up Caister North End alongside Ken Scott-Greenard in 1977 as a youth club.

Current chairman Alan Peace said: “It was originally an under-11s team but they built it up through all of the age groups and eventually merged with Caister FC.

“Brian would also run the line but would throw his flag on the ground in frustration. He was too honest for his own good sometimes.

“He was the guy who helped up the whole thing. We have a trophy in his name at our end-of-season awards so he is always remembered.

“Any time we get a chance to nod to the people who set it up we do so.

“It is also poignant the anniversary comes when the club are at their highest ever position in their history.”

The club currently top the Anglian Combination Premier Division, with a six-point lead over second-placed Sheringham.

