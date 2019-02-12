Vandals throw goalpost at playpark

The goalpost at Caister FC's pitch was damaged and thrown into a playpark during the half-term break. Archant

Vandals have damaged and thrown a goalpost into a playpark at a Norfolk non-league football team’s ground.

On Friday (February 22) members of Caister FC noticed the out-of-place pole.

The team, which plays on Allendale Road, is currently top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division, which covers Norfolk and Suffolk.

Daniel Parker, the club’s secretary, said that the club’s equipment, including the goalposts and crossbars, is normally locked in a metal enclosure next to the pitch.

One set of goalposts costs £2000.

Mr Parker said it looked like someone had climbed over the enclosure’s six-foot-high fence, grabbed one of the goalposts and “smashed it onto the playpark”.

He also said that since the closure of the village’s police station a lot of residents have been complaining about anti-social behaviour.

The club has been checking CCTV footage of the park but no suspects have yet been identified.