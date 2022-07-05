Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches

The Allendale Road entrance to the King George V playing field in Caister, the home of Caister FC which has been handed a warning and fines by the FA. - Credit: Google Maps

A village football club has been fined by the FA for breaching regulations related to the appointment of people banned from holding certain positions, with two senior figures suspended from football activity.

The FA said Caister Football Club had breached rule E13.

According to its handbook the rule states: "An affiliated association, competition, or club shall not appoint to any position, or allow to continue in such position, any individual who has been suspended from holding such position."

For the breach it was handed a warning and fined £150.

Details of the breach and sanctions were published on the FA's list of disciplinary charges, responses and suspensions for May 2022, which it published online in June.

The entry also names club secretary Daniel Parker and club chairman Alan Peace who were both charged with breaching FA rule E3.1.

The rule states: "A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

For the breach Mr Parker was suspended from football and all football related activity for a period of 18 months from December 1, 2021, and ordered to pay a fine of £100.

Mr Peace was suspended from football and all football related activity for a period of 15 months from December 1, 2021, and also handed a fine of £100.

A concerned parent who contacted this newspaper said the club had "let the community down".

According to its Facebook page Caister Football Club is represented at youth level and by five adult sides, including a ladies' side.

It operates from the King George V playing field accessed via Allendale Road.

The FA and Caister FC have so far refused to give more details about the breaches.

A statement from Caister FC said: "The individuals concerned are no longer involved with the club."

It said it took any safeguarding concerns "very seriously", adding: "Making sure our players, both adult and child, male and female feel safe at all times is of paramount importance to us."