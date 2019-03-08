Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Three-car crash blocks Caister High Street

PUBLISHED: 11:46 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 July 2019

Police have been called to reports of a three-car collision in Caister. Picture: James Bass

Police have been called to reports of a three-car collision in Caister. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Four people have been injured following a three-car collision in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash this morning (July 25) on High Street in Caister, which is currently blocked in both directions.

The ambulance service was called at 10.52am to reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

Three ambulances and an ambulance officer are at the scene where there are four people with minor injuries.

Norfolk Police were called at 10.55am.

Officers are still dealing with the incident and the village's High Street is blocked in both directions.

The fire and rescue service were called at 10.58am.

An ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

More to follow.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It’s an embarrassment’ - council left red-faced by lack of beach hut sales

Just four beach huts in Gorleston have been sold since October last year. Picture: Robin Knight.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It’s an embarrassment’ - council left red-faced by lack of beach hut sales

Just four beach huts in Gorleston have been sold since October last year. Picture: Robin Knight.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Land for more than 5,000 new homes across Norfolk borough could be earmarked for development

The land where 725 homes in Caister are proposed could be included in Great Yarmouth Borough Council's Draft Local Plan. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Homeless alcoholic couple banned from town centre to ‘clean up area’

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Hannant

Three-car crash blocks Caister High Street

Police have been called to reports of a three-car collision in Caister. Picture: James Bass

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Drunk teen attacked McDonald’s staff days after turning 18

A McDonalds restaurant at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists