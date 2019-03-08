Three-car crash blocks Caister High Street

Police have been called to reports of a three-car collision in Caister. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Four people have been injured following a three-car collision in a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash this morning (July 25) on High Street in Caister, which is currently blocked in both directions.

The ambulance service was called at 10.52am to reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

Three ambulances and an ambulance officer are at the scene where there are four people with minor injuries.

Norfolk Police were called at 10.55am.

Officers are still dealing with the incident and the village's High Street is blocked in both directions.

The fire and rescue service were called at 10.58am.

An ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

More to follow.

Check our live traffic map for more information.