Revamped adventure park planned for coastal village

A revamped adventure park could open in a coastal village.

Haven Holiday Park in Caister has submitted an application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to improve its existing activity area.

The new layout would include a new pedestrian avenue, remodelled football pitch, an air bag jump tower, aquaplay, a children's play area, climbing walls and high rope and low rope play structures.

A supporting document states: "Given the location and high demand for leisure and recreation opportunities on the seaside, this proposal is considered to be wholly appropriate and highly beneficial for both holidaymakers and visitors."

A spokesperson for the holiday park said: "At Haven we constantly invest in our parks and this summer we trialled a range of new concepts across food and beverage, entertainments and activities and leisure.

"At this stage we cannot make any comment on plans on further rollout or individual parks."

