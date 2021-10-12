Funding joy for village church 'at the heart of community'

Published: 11:20 AM October 12, 2021

Caister's Holy Trinity Church has received grants worth £17,500 for maintenance and repairs. - Credit: The National Churches Trust

A village church is receiving almost £20,000 in grants to help "keep it at the heart of the community".

Caister's Holy Trinity Church on Norwich Road has been awarded two separate grants worth a combined £17,500 from the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation in order to help with repairs, remodelling and ensuring the vestry is watertight.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice president of The National Churches Trust, said the grants "will safeguard unique local heritage and help Holy Trinity continue to support local people as we begin to emerge from the pandemic".

Huw Edwards, vice president of The National Churches Trust, said the grants will safeguard unique local heritage. - Credit: The National Churches Trust

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive at the Wolfson Foundation, said: “Churches play a central role in the spiritual life of a community, but they are also an integral, much loved, part of our cultural heritage.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Churches Trust on this important programme supporting the preservation of these remarkable and wonderful buildings.”