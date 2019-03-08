'Our biggest challenge for years' - Villagers urged to attend meeting over housing plans

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes Archant

Villagers concerned over plans for a housing development in a coastal village have been invited to a public meeting.

Under a proposal from Persimmon Homes, which would see Caister grow beyond its by-pass, 725 houses will be built on land west of Jack Chase Way.

Consultation with residents will take place on Monday (September 23) from 1pm to 7pm at the village's council hall, with a poster for the meeting stating: "This plan will effect us all regarding the proposed development and its impact on our roads and services.

"This will be the biggest challenge to our village for many years."

The meeting will allow the opportunity to make comments, which will be taken into account before the planning application is submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The consultation process concludes on October 6.

Parish councillors and representatives of Great Yarmouth Borough Council will be present.

