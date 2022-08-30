Back of the net! - Caister Kicks football sessions prove a big hit
Dozens of youngsters have enjoyed the final summer session of a football tournament set up in a coastal village.
Caister Kicks was started by four friends, Charlie Williams, 14, Archie Hill, 13, Eden Hobson, 12, and Oscar Manning, 12, who realised there was not a local summer football tournament they could compete in.
The football sessions near Great Yarmouth have been taking place every Tuesday throughout the school holidays at the King George V Playing Field for young players between the ages of six and 13.
On Tuesday the final Caister Kicks session took place with teams from different age categories competing against each other.
Like previous sessions 50 youngsters took to the pitch to show off their football skills and forge friendships.
About 100 people looked on as the sides participated in the finals.
Charlie and his friends acted as referees and also helped teams who might be struggling.
He said: "It went a lot better than expected. Honestly it's been brilliant to be a part of."
He added it was great to see players develop confidence during the sessions.
Charlie's mother Becky, 37, said: "We have been having 50 children each session but it is different children each week.
"We have such an array of different faces, it's been great.
"It has gone amazing. Everyone is coming up to us and saying 'Are you going to doing it again?'"
Charlie's uncle Kevin Bird also helped the organise the sessions.
The final Caister Kicks session saw a tombola and cake sale to raise funds for the playing field's management committee and Caister Lifeboat, which sent its mascot along to join in the football fun.
The mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, presented medals at the end of the tournament to the winning teams.
It is hoped that future Caister Kicks events can take place next year, with possible plans for sessions in the October half-term as well if possible if the weather allows it.
To follow updates on Caister Kicks follow its Facebook page.