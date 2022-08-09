Caister Kicks: The football tournament for children by children

Each player receives a certificate for participating and winners receive medals at Caister Kicks. - Credit: Caister Kicks

Four teenagers have organised their own football tournament at Caister playing field and it has scored big in the village.

When 14-year-old Charlie Williams looked to see if he could take part in a football tournament over the summer holidays, he was disappointed that most of them were exclusively for over-16s.

Banding together with his uncle, Kevin Bird, and his friends, Charlie decided to put something together for everyone to enjoy.

Taking place every Tuesday throughout the school holidays at the King George V Playing Field on Allendale Road, Caister Kicks provides hours of fun for young players between the ages of six and 13.

Charlie's mother, Becky, said: "I am so proud.

"It's been phenomenal just how much dedication they have put into it. It's not often you see the playing field this busy."

Mrs Williams, 37, said Tuesday, July 28, saw 36 children join in on the fun at the playing field. By Tuesdat, there were well over 50 children and around 100 spectators.

"I couldn't believe they pulled it off," Mrs Williams said.

"At the start, the boys had some opposition. It wasn't easy for them.

"It's taken two months to get here, but here we are."

Charlie and his friends - Archie Hill, 13, Eden Hobson, 12, and Oscar Manning, 12 - started by giving presentations at Caister Junior School, handing out flyers to local children and putting up posters in fish and chip shops.

As the turnouts increase, players have split into age categories of six to nine and 10 to 13.

Each category has four teams, where each team will play off. The final is a penalty shootout, and each winner receives a medal.

The tournaments have been such a success, Charlie and his friends are already considering running another Caister Kicks during the October half-term and next Easter.

"The parents are all for it," Mrs Williams said.

"A lot of them have been coming down and chatting with each other while they watch their kids do what they love. And that's football."

Caister Kicks runs every Tuesday from 10am throughout August. There is a £2 playing fee per child, which covers the cost of the medals for the winners, and certificates and sweets for every player.

At the end of the summer, Caister Kicks is also hoping to raise funds for Caister Lifeboat.

For more information, visit Caister Kicks on Facebook.