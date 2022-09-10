Man saved after falling overboard 30 miles off the Norfolk coast

Casiter lifeboat crews were called to action on Friday after a man fell overboard in the North Sea - Credit: RNLI Caister

A major search operation was launched after a worker fell overboard from a rig support vessel 30 miles from the Norfolk coast.

The deckhand was reportedly on board a 'walk to work' ship - which are used to transfer people to offshore structures like gas and oil rigs - when he went into the water off Cromer at about 7pm on Friday.

Several other vessels working in the area started to search for him, while the RNLI Caister lifeboat was also called to the scene, as well as a rescue helicopter from Kent.

The man had been in the water for a long time and darkness was falling when he was rescued from the sea by a rig support vessel.

The search and rescue helicopter then transferred him to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Caister lifeboat was stood down and had returned to base by 9.14pm.