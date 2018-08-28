Search

Sales of ‘cheeky’ calendar to boost independent lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 16:32 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 25 November 2018

Crew members of Caister Lifeboat feature in a new calendar. Picture: Caister Independent Lifeboat/Facebook

Crew members of Caister Lifeboat feature in a new calendar. Picture: Caister Independent Lifeboat/Facebook

Archant

A new calendar featuring “a few risqué shots” has gone on sale.

The Caister Lifeboat Cheeky Scenes 2019 calendar is now on sale at various outlets in the village and across Great Yarmouth.

It features some of the crew members and the independent lifeboat as part of a fundraising effort to boost the Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service.

Costing £7, and with all profits going to Caister Lifeboat, Paul Garrod, crew member and chairman of the Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service, said: “On behalf of the lifeboat we thank Vicky very much for organising this calendar, taking the photos and distributing it.

“All the profits come to the lifeboat and it is something a bit different, with a few risqué shots.

“We are so pleased as it is great that someone has this community spirit to support us. Vicky arranged this off her own back and the calendars are on sale at different outlets in the village and across Great Yarmouth.”

Visit www.facebook.com/CaisterBeach/ for details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

