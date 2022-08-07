News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'This is really big for us' - All the fun from Caister lifeboat day

Liz Coates

Published: 5:39 PM August 7, 2022
Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Thousands of people headed to Caister on Sunday to support the independent lifeboat crew's annual money spinner.

Finally back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the grateful crew said local support was needed now more than ever.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

For the first time the day was heralded with a parade from Norwich Pipe Band, adding something new to the tried and tested formula that people loved.

Coxswain Guy Gibson said the barbecue was sizzling - and so was he under the hot summer sun, tongs in hand.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Guy Gibson, Coxswain. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Guy Gibson, Coxswain. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

From 11am people queued for their chance to tour the "big boat", young children thrilling at the chance to sit in the driver's seat and pose for a photo.

With much proud lifeboat heritage to take in there was also the chance to look to the future - with a brand new £2.5m boat currently being built in the Isle of Wight and due to begin her service next year.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Mr Gibson said the service had suffered in the last few years, in common with all other charities. Not being able to hold the lifeboat fete had meant a significant drop in income for the service which costs £250,000 a year to run.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Attractions included bouncy castles, live music, a crockery smash, fairground rides and water orbs.

There was also a range of stalls, a bar and plenty of food options including herring.

Earlier in the day Mr Gibson said he was pleased with the turnout but expected it to get busier as the day went on.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"This is really big for us," he said. 

"We have missed two years' fundraising."

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Aaron, part of the lifeboat crew. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Aaron Thurlow, a member of the lifeboat crew. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

One of the highlights of the day was the boats being put through their paces and demonstrating their skills at sea which always pulled a good seafront crowd, he added. 

This year the crew has responded to multiple emergencies and had their best and worst day for years.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

In one shout they saved two teens in peril after they were whipped by westerly winds out to sea with an inflatable.

Just hours later they pulled the body of a swimmer from the water between Hemsby and Winterton.

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Norwich Pipe band. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Norwich Pipe band. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Norwich Pipe band. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Norwich Pipe band. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Norwich Pipe band. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Norwich Pipe band. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Caister Lifeboat Day 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman


