Lifeboat launches tribute names appeal

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:51 PM May 1, 2022
The 2015 Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival.Caister Lifeboat.Picture: James Bass

The Caister Lifeboat will be replaced - Credit: James Bass

People can put the names of their loved ones or friends on a new lifeboat that is heading to Norfolk

Caister Lifeboat has launched the Keep the Boat Afloat fundraising campaign for the new £1.6m lifeboat for the independent volunteer station.

The all-weather lifeboat is due to arrive in August or September and to help boost funds the crew are asking people to make a minimum donation of £25 to have a name added to the vessel.

Yarmouth borough Mayor, Adrian Thompson, and Mayoress, Jenny Thompson, wave from the new Caister lif

Caister Lifeboat has launched a fundraising appeal - Credit: Denise Bradley

It can be the donor's name, the name of a loved one or a tribute or a thank you to someone.

The new Medina boat is being constructed in the Isle of Wight and will replace the Bernard Matthews II which has saved 54 lives.

Caister was the first independent lifeboat crew in the country and its volunteers have been saving lives since 1791.

Yarmouth borough Mayor, Adrian Thompson, and Mayoress, Jenny Thompson, with Caister Lifeboat's flag,

A ceremony had been held at the town hall to help launch the appeal - Credit: Denise Bradley

For details on how to register a name to be added to the new lifeboat at Caister visit www.caisterlifeboat.org.uk

